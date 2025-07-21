Keeping our seas safe and respectful | Captain Fritz Farrugia
Malta’s maritime future depends not just on regulation but on collective respect
The safety of all who operate on our seas, whether for work, leisure or sport, is not a passing campaign, but a constant national responsibility that must guide every decision, every regulation and every single action we take on and around the water. And at Transport Malta, we firmly believe in this principle. Every summer, thousands take to our waters. But the sea, while open to all, demands responsibility from each of us. Swimmers, beachgoers, skippers, divers, and commercial operators all coexist in this space. And that coexistence only works when safety and respect are more than intentions. They must be acted on.
Campaigns, patrols, enforcement, and stakeholder outreach are designed to instill a culture of care, not fear, but awareness. We believe that enjoying the sea should never come at the expense of someone else’s peace and safety.
Within this spirit, Transport Malta revised the related Notice to Mariners dealing with noise levels on board commercial vessels, which was originally issued in 2017, and already catered for noise levels, to address a challenge that has gradually grown more pressing: the disruptive impact of commercial events at sea. These measures are not about drawing lines for the sake of control; they are deliberate interventions designed to restore balance between freedom of use and respect for place. All music on commercial party vessels must cease by 2300, without exception, recognising the right of coastal communities to rest without disturbance. The use of amplified sound within sensitive areas is no longer acceptable, with additional measures expected from commercial operators, reinforcing the sanctity and order of our ports and coastal entry points.
Operators must also exercise sound judgment when navigating near sensitive coastal areas, residential shorelines, and environmentally protected zones, spaces where noise carries further and the impact is more profound. To further promote accountability, events require prior authorisation, with full disclosure of the organiser’s identity, intended route, and timing, ensuring that responsibility can no longer remain vague or anonymous.
But rules alone do not create harmony. Culture does. That is why these changes are about more than enforcement. They reflect a shift in how we understand the sea, not just as a space to consume, but as one to protect. The concerns of coastal communities have been heard. So have the calls from responsible operators who want a fair playing field. This directive is Transport Malta’s way of responding with clarity and conviction.
Malta’s maritime future depends not just on regulation but on collective respect. If we are to continue celebrating life on the water, from regattas to boat parties, from leisure cruising to shoreline relaxation, we must do so with a mindset that values others’ experience as much as our own.
Safety is not a slogan. It is a responsibility that belongs to all who use the sea. It requires clear rules, consistent enforcement, and a willingness to respect others beyond our own enjoyment. As the authority entrusted with managing Malta’s maritime space, we will continue to uphold this commitment with discipline, clarity, and a firm sense of duty.
Captain Fritz Farrugia is the Chief Officer & Harbour Master in the Ports & Yachting Directorate at Transport Malta