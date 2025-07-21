As Malta prepares for heatwave, Met Office and Health Ministry issue urgent health warnings

The Ministry for Health has issued an excessive heat warning as Malta prepares for a heatwave beginning Tuesday, with temperatures set to feel as high as 42°C.

Authorities are urging the public to take urgent precautions to protect themselves from the extreme heat, particularly vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

The Met Office has also issued a red warning over the high temperatures.

The heat is expected to peak on Tuesday and Friday, with feels-like temperatures of 42°C. On Wednesday and Thursday, conditions will remain severe, with apparent temperatures of 41°C.

In a statement, the ministry advised residents to avoid direct sunlight, stay in cool or air-conditioned spaces, and drink plenty of water throughout the day.

The heat wave is expected to persist through Friday and subside on Saturday.