menu

As Malta prepares for heatwave, Met Office and Health Ministry issue urgent health warnings

Ministry for Health advises people against staying in direct sunlight as Malta braces for week-long heatwave • Met Office issues red weather warning

karl_azzopardi
21 July 2025, 8:00pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
People swimminh
People swimminh

The Ministry for Health has issued an excessive heat warning as Malta prepares for a heatwave beginning Tuesday, with temperatures set to feel as high as 42°C.

Authorities are urging the public to take urgent precautions to protect themselves from the extreme heat, particularly vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Malta is set to experience scorching temperatures in the coming week
Malta is set to experience scorching temperatures in the coming week

The Met Office has also issued a red warning over the high temperatures.

The heat is expected to peak on Tuesday and Friday, with feels-like temperatures of 42°C. On Wednesday and Thursday, conditions will remain severe, with apparent temperatures of 41°C.

Text message sent to people by Health Ministry
Text message sent to people by Health Ministry

In a statement, the ministry advised residents to avoid direct sunlight, stay in cool or air-conditioned spaces, and drink plenty of water throughout the day.

The heat wave is expected to persist through Friday and subside on Saturday.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.