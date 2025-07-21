As Malta prepares for heatwave, Met Office and Health Ministry issue urgent health warnings
Ministry for Health advises people against staying in direct sunlight as Malta braces for week-long heatwave • Met Office issues red weather warning
The Ministry for Health has issued an excessive heat warning as Malta prepares for a heatwave beginning Tuesday, with temperatures set to feel as high as 42°C.
Authorities are urging the public to take urgent precautions to protect themselves from the extreme heat, particularly vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.
The Met Office has also issued a red warning over the high temperatures.
The heat is expected to peak on Tuesday and Friday, with feels-like temperatures of 42°C. On Wednesday and Thursday, conditions will remain severe, with apparent temperatures of 41°C.
In a statement, the ministry advised residents to avoid direct sunlight, stay in cool or air-conditioned spaces, and drink plenty of water throughout the day.
The heat wave is expected to persist through Friday and subside on Saturday.