Momentum launches petition to tackle chaos from tourist rentals in Malta

Momentum has launched a national parliamentary petition demanding immediate government action to curb the growing disruption caused by short-term tourist rentals.

Citing sleepless nights, overflowing rubbish, and lawless behaviour in popular areas such as Swieqi, St. Julian's, Sliema, Buġibba, and Valletta, the party warns that Malta’s communities are becoming unlivable.

“It feels like the basic right to peace in your own home has been thrown out the window,” said Arnold Cassola in a statement. “The authorities have completely failed to act, leaving families to suffer the noise and disrespect. We all understand that tourism is vital, but this isn't about being anti-tourist; this is about being pro-resident.”

The petition follows increasing public frustration over late-night parties, irresponsible waste disposal, and minimal enforcement in areas densely populated with short-let accommodations.

Momentum argues that a lack of regulation has turned once-quiet neighbourhoods into “anything-goes” zones where residents pay the price for the economic gains of tourism.

Cassola’s five-point plan proposes a series of practical measures, including spot fines for disorderly tourists and illegal waste dumping, stronger enforcement presence during late hours, and accountability for property owners of problematic rentals.

The party is also calling for mandatory security deposits for short-term rentals and a national awareness campaign for tourists outlining local laws and penalties.

“These are not radical ideas,” Cassola said. “This is about restoring basic order. It’s the only way to curb the behaviour that’s making life miserable for so many of us. If you’re fed up with the noise, the rubbish, and the total lack of respect, you need to sign this.”

The campaign aims to gather enough signatures to compel parliament to formally debate and act on the proposals. Momentum says the initiative represents the growing voice of residents who feel abandoned by local councils and government agencies.

“This is for every person in Malta and Gozo who feels ignored. It’s time for Parliament to listen,” the statement concludes.

The petition can be viewed here.