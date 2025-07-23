Transport minister irked by criticism following Buġibba ferry legal challenge

Transport Minister Chris Bonett has hit out at unnamed people following criticism after a company challenged government’s tender for the Sliema-Gozo ferry.

On Tuesday, Supreme Travel filed a legal challenge to the government’s multi-million tender claiming the process had been designed to favour incumbent operators and effectively shut out newcomers.

The company claimed that the tight 21-day submission deadline, the technical requirements favouring operators already running high-speed craft, and the short 21-day window to launch the service had distorted the process in favour of established players while discouraging genuine competition.

In a statement on Facebook, Bonett said that such challenges are normal, “But for some reason, certain people are trying to turn this into a scandal when there is absolutely nothing strange going on.”