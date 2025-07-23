Transport minister irked by criticism following Buġibba ferry legal challenge
Transport Minister Chris Bonett said that such legal challenges to tenders are normal, 'But for some reason, certain people are trying to turn this into a scandal when there is absolutely nothing strange going on'
Transport Minister Chris Bonett has hit out at unnamed people following criticism after a company challenged government’s tender for the Sliema-Gozo ferry.
On Tuesday, Supreme Travel filed a legal challenge to the government’s multi-million tender claiming the process had been designed to favour incumbent operators and effectively shut out newcomers.
The company claimed that the tight 21-day submission deadline, the technical requirements favouring operators already running high-speed craft, and the short 21-day window to launch the service had distorted the process in favour of established players while discouraging genuine competition.
In a statement on Facebook, Bonett said that such challenges are normal, “But for some reason, certain people are trying to turn this into a scandal when there is absolutely nothing strange going on.”
He explained that the protest doesn’t mean Supreme Travel is right, and blasted unnamed persons who have “taken this as an opportunity to undermine the fast ferry project.”
Presumably referring to the Nationalist Party, Bonett said the party had first said sea transport wouldn’t solve the traffic problem, then claimed sea transport was their idea.
“Now they’re saying, ‘OK, the service will happen, but we did a bad job,’ and are specifically blaming me—even though everyone knows that ministers don’t write tenders.”
Bonett’s status comes hours after PN leadership hopeful Adrian Delia, who blasted Bonett’s ministry for lacking direction.
At the beginning of the month, government announced that it would issue tenders
for a new ferry service connecting Gozo to Sliema with a stop in Buġibba.
The service between Buġibba and Tas-Sliema will be offered free of charge to encourage the use of the service. The aim is to enhance the efficiency of sea transport, extending beyond the main channels and ports to include other coastal areas.