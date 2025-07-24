Labour Party's 'new' weapon in Gozo: Neville Gafà

Neville Gafà, a Joseph Muscat loyalist, who once acted as government's unofficial interlocutor with Libya, is volunteering for the Labour Party in Gozo.

Gafà confirmed that he has started working on the ground in Gozo on behalf of the PL.

“Just as I have done in the past under previous administrations, I remain fully committed to the Labour Party’s mission and will continue working tirelessly to ensure another massive electoral victory in the upcoming general election,” Gafà said iwhen replying to MaltaToday.

A Labour Party activist, Gafà had been employed as a person of trust within the Office of the Prime Minister during the Joseph Muscat administration. Gafà's job at the OPM was terminated soon after Robert Abela won the PL leadership race and became prime minister in January 2020.

Gafà subsequently made sporadic appearances accompanying former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri to court when the latter was arraigned on corruption and money laundering charges.

Gafà later set up his own blog, which provided a mix of Russian-leaning propaganda, a wholesome defence of Joseph Muscat, harsh criticism of Labour critics, and targeted criticism of Labour ministers and functionaries who did not fall within Gafà's highly partisan narrative.

After the 2024 European Parliament and local council elections, Gafà turned his sights on the Abela administration, criticising it for having elbowed out Muscat allies. At one point, Gafà even hinted that Abela should step aside.

Fast forward to 2025 and now Gafà is solidly back in the Labour fold. He confirmed that he is working in Gozo as part of “ongoing efforts to meet with as many people as possible.”

“My loyalty to Labour, and to the values we represent, is unwavering. My focus is on unity, momentum, and delivering results—not on distractions or speculation,” Gafà said, adding the party’s goal is “to keep moving Malta forward, with Labour at the helm.”

Gafà said he has been assisting the PL "consistently since 2008" and continues to do so with "pride and conviction". He insisted that he is not receiving payment for his work.

"I have never—and will never—turn down the opportunity to assist Labour. I believe that with the experience I bring to the table, I can contribute meaningfully to securing massive electoral victories for the party, both in Malta and Gozo. Importantly, I do all this out of dedication and belief. I do not receive any form of payment for my support. My contribution is based solely on principle, not profit," Gafà said, reiterating his full support for the party.

Agius Saliba confirms Gafà is ‘volunteering’ for Labour

Labour Party Deputy Leader for Party Affairs Alex Agius Saliba confirmed Gafà is helping the party in the Gozo district.

Insisting Gafà has no official role, no wage and has not been provided with funds or infrastructure, Agius Saliba said the party never stopped anyone from contributing.

“Before the 2013 election he was working in that district, and expressed his wish to help out the party there,” the deputy leader told MaltaToday.

Agius Saliba also said Gafà’s work in Gozo is not tied to the party's poor showing in the district in last year's EP and local elections and polls that have suggested the Nationalist Party has overtaken the PL in Gozo. The deputy leader said Gafà has periodically met with the party’s top brass, including himself, CEO Leonid McKay and Prime Minister Robert Abela.

No stranger to controversy, Gafà has been linked to an alleged scandal involving visas for Libyan patients seeking treatment in Malta. However, no charges have ever been filed. Questioned whether Gafà’s baggage worries him, Agius Saliba stated he was never found guilty, and so there is no reason for him to be concerned.

“Except for those found guilty by the courts, we have always been open to anyone who can help,” Agius Saliba said.

On Neville Gafà’s self-styled campaign to 'protect' the Great Seige monument in Valletta from being turned into a memorial for slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Agius Saliba said he has no issue with the campaign.

“We have differing views on how to reach the goal, but I personally agree the monument should be used as a national monument. I would not use certain language that he has used, but I cannot gag Neville Gafà,” Agius Saliba insisted. “Unfortunately it is not being enjoyed by the Maltese.”

NGO Repubblika had filed a legal protest against Gafà accusing him of attempting to intimidate activists and obstruct a long-running protest.

Repubblika described Gafa’s actions as part of a deliberate campaign to "stifle" freedom of expression and labelled them as being taken "in bad faith".

Ironically, one of Robert Abela's first decisions upon becoming prime minister was to stop the daily removal of flowers and candles by the Public Cleansing Department from the Great Seige monument. The workers had been acting on minister Owen Bonnici's instructions. The Constitutional Court had found Bonnici's actions to be in breach of human rights.

