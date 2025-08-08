ADPD calls for audit of MCAST’s internal financial controls

ADPD The Green Party has called on the Auditor General to investigate internal financial controls at MCAST.

“From what has been reported, it appears that MCAST lacks proper internal spending controls,” ADPD Deputy Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said. “I am therefore asking for a full review of MCAST’s financial administration setup, especially to verify whether effective internal controls exist for public fund accountability.”

The call comes after criminal proceedings began against an MCAST employee accused of fraud and misappropriation of €2.3 million in public money.

Siġġiewi local councillor Francine Farrugia, who served as a manager within the salaries department at the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST), was arraigned in court on Wednesday, facing multiple charges including fraud, money laundering, misappropriation, and computer misuse.

According to police testimony, Farrugia exploited her access to MCAST’s internal salary system to issue illegal double payments to herself over a two-year period between 2023 and 2025. In total, €2,337,258.80 was allegedly transferred fraudulently.

The investigation reportedly stemmed from police action following information received independently, raising concerns about the adequacy of financial oversight within the institution.

Cacopardo’s letter to the Auditor General highlights the urgent need to examine the internal control systems at MCAST, emphasising that such an investigation is necessary to ensure public funds are managed transparently and responsibly.