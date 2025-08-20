Transport Malta announces traffic management plan for SiGMA conference

Transport Malta (TM) has outlined its traffic management plan for the SiGMA convention in Marsa.

This year’s convention will be held on the first three days of September at the Mediterranean Maritime Hub (MMH). This year’s event will be relatively smaller compared to previous years, but TM is anticipating that more than 15,000 people will be in attendance.

Last year's conference drew some 25,000 attendees and caused traffic jams for thousands of commuters.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, TM explained that its officials will be conducting regular patrols around the premises, using officers on motorcycles as well as drones.

TM officials explained that the plan to manage different forms of transport depends on making the best use of the space surrounding the MMH.

The authority anticipates that cabs will be the main mode of transport for the event. Cab users who use ride-hailling apps will be barred from entering a cab within the general area of the MMH.

Instead, attendees can get picked up and dropped off by crossing the bridge next to the Marsa flyover, where cabs can be found waiting in the parking area just outside of ONE Studios.

The cabs will not be allowed to enter the area surrounding the MMH, as TM officials will be stationed at certain points near the conference.

Meanwhile, chauffeur-driven cabs will also have a designated drop-off point, as they will be located at the parking area near the Addolorata Cemetery.

A parking area dedicated for conference staff will be established closer to the venue.

With regards to coaches and mini buses, these will be allowed to drop off and pick up attendees in Triq tat-Tromba, parallel to the former Marsa Open Centre. Attendees will have a seven-minute walk from this point to the conference entrance.

Those attending the event by means of white taxis are to be dropped off in front of Identità’s passport office.

TM explained that signage will be displayed around the area to guide traffic, as enforcement officers will also be present at the pick-up and drop-off points.