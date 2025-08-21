Lapsi Reverse Osmosis Plant gets additional solar farm

The solar farm at the Lapsi Reverse Osmosis Plant, made up of 888 photovoltaic panels, has been successfully connected to the electricity grid, the government has announced.

“With projects like this, we are not only investing in cleaner energy, but also in Malta’s future,” Minister for the Environment Miriam Dalli said on Thursday. She affirmed that through the Green Bonds initiative, public investment directly supports sustainable growth, energy independence, and the reduction of harmful emissions.

The €600,000 investment was financed through Green Bonds and covers a roof area of 3,300sq.m. The system includes 888 photovoltaic panels, each with a capacity of 580 Wp, giving a total capacity of 515 kWp.

It is expected to generate around 820,000 kWh of clean energy every year, enough to power about 190 households, while also cutting reliance on fossil fuels

WSC Chief Executive Officer Karl Cilia said this was another step in the corporation’s plan to make its operations more sustainable.

“This marks the completion of another solar project at Lapsi,” Cilia said, highlighting WSC’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

He added that the corporation is proud to be leading Malta in large-scale green projects, which not only support national renewable energy targets but also help shape the future of sustainable development in the industry.

The solar installation is part of WSC’s wider plans to invest in renewable energy sources, with proceeds from Malta’s first Green Bonds, launched two years ago, being used to fund such projects.