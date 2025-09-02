In celebration of 60 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Malta, the Japanese embassy, together with the Hamada City Local Government of Shimane Prefecture, presents a rare and resplendent performance: The Sacred Dance of Iwami Kagura: Dynamic Tradition of Japan, at Teatru Manoel on 5 September.

This captivating performance interweaves myth, music, and movement, inviting the audience to experience a tradition that is both sacred and festive, an epic of gods, demons, and divine play brought vividly to life through ritual.

Speaking to MaltaToday from Hamada, the Iwami Kagura team explained that a defining feature of the art form is its ability to “cherish tradition while also embracing the changes of the times, continuously challenging itself with both the inheritance of tradition and new initiatives.” This adaptability, they added, allows Iwami Kagura to encompass both “traditional performances such as ritual dances” and “innovative performances incorporating modern elements.”

Iwami Kagura from Hamada City has been performed abroad for more than 50 years. While its origins lie in Shinto ritual, expressing gratitude for bountiful harvests and plentiful catches of fish, it has evolved into a beloved form of popular entertainment enjoyed by locals and visitors alike. “Over the years, we have given more than 50 performances, invited by countries across Europe, North and South America, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East, to showcase our dance,” the team noted.

In 2019, Iwami Kagura was registered as a component cultural asset of Japan heritage. Soon after, however, the COVID-19 pandemic put overseas performances on hold. “That is why we are especially delighted to finally be performing in the Republic of Malta,” the team said.

At the heart of the upcoming performance is the legendary tale of The Orochi. “This piece depicts the story of Susanoo no Mikoto’s triumph over the Yamata no Orochi, as recorded in Japan’s ancient chronicles. It is one of the most emblematic works of Iwami Kagura, a true symbol of the tradition,” the team explained.

The spectacle is brought to life through masterful craftsmanship. The masks of Jagashira (snake heads), combined with the serpentine forms of Iwami Kagura Jado (serpent bodies), create a breathtaking portrayal of the Great Serpent, overwhelming audiences with their vitality and power. In the climactic scene, Susanoo no Mikoto brandishes his sword against the serpent, while the Orochi emits dazzling Iwami Kagura Fireworks from its mouth, a magnificent effect that heightens the drama of the dance.

Although the fireworks cannot be used in this performance in Malta, the team emphasized that the dynamic energy and artistry of the dance will be more than enough to enchant the audience.

The majority of practitioners are local residents

Iwami Kagura and its culture have spread widely across the Chūgoku region, but its heart lies in Shimane Prefecture. Today, there are more than 130 Kagura groups in the Iwami area, with over 50 of them based in Hamada City, making it a true sacred home for the tradition.

The performers explained that practitioners are primarily local residents, ranging from preschool children to elders in their seventies and eighties. “Balancing studies, work, and daily life, they diligently practice each day, dedicating their efforts to the preservation and development of Iwami Kagura, a precious asset of the community, through offerings and performances,” the team said.

Deeply embedded in local life, Iwami Kagura is performed not only at shrines but also at festivals, regular performances, community events, and even at wedding receptions,testament to its enduring role in everyday life.

This ubiquity makes it an object of admiration for children, who look up to Kagura performers as heroes. “Beginning ‘Kagura play’ at an early age is characteristic of children in Hamada,” the team noted. “It is common in homes, kindergartens, preschools, and elementary schools. As a result, many children aspire to join, leading to the formation of children’s Kagura groups and their integration into existing troupes, ensuring the continuity of this tradition.”

The growth of children’s groups has gained strong support from the community, with competitions organized by local companies and associations. High schools in Hamada also offer Kagura as part of club activities, further nurturing the next generation. “Many young people even choose to remain in their hometown because of their involvement in Iwami Kagura, playing a vital role in sustaining the local community,” the team said.

Performing abroad

Of course, performing overseas brings challenges. The team noted that audiences are often encouraged to watch explanatory videos beforehand, and subtitles are sometimes displayed to assist understanding. “However, even without these aids, Iwami Kagura can be enjoyed,” they said, “because many performances feature clear narratives, such as ‘defeating demons and great serpents.’”

This universal storytelling, they explained, makes the art form accessible across cultures. “Some pieces, however, contain extensive dialogue and complex storylines, which are less suited to international audiences. That is why we carefully select works like The Orochi when performing abroad.”

The Sacred Dance of Iwami Kagura: Dynamic Tradition of Japan will be taking place at Teatru Manoel on Friday 5 September at 7:30pm.