MFSA launches Journal of Financial Supervisors Academy – Volume I

The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) has launched the first volume of the Journal of Financial Supervisors Academy (JFSA), an international academic journal dedicated to advancing research and innovation in financial regulation and supervision.

The JFSA is a pioneering MFSA initiative that bridges academic research and supervisory practice, creating a global platform for debate and collaboration. It aims to enrich policymaking with academic rigour and diverse perspectives, ensuring regulators remain agile in a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Volume I features contributions from leading academics, economists, legal scholars, and supervisory professionals, covering topics such as digital finance, capital markets, independence of regulators, and collaboration between national competent authorities and universities.

MFSA CEO Kenneth Farrugia described the launch as “a significant milestone for Malta, demonstrating our commitment to shaping regulatory thought leadership and strengthening the intellectual foundations of financial supervision.”

Professor Christopher P. Buttigieg, Chief Officer Supervision and Editor-in-Chief, added: “The Journal of the Financial Supervisors Academy was established to bridge the gap between academic research and practical supervision. The upcoming Volume II will delve deeper into the evolving nature and art of financial supervision, reflecting current developments within the financial system."

The MFSA editorial and coordination team, together with contributing academics, presented the first volume of the JFSA to the President of Malta, Myriam Spiteri Debono, during an official visit at San Anton Palace in Attard, the historic official residence of the President of Malta. This symbolic gesture underscores Malta’s commitment to academic collaboration and regulatory excellence.

Spiteri Debono said: “It is a pleasure and an honour to be a patron of the Journal of the Financial Supervisors Academy. At its core, financial supervision supports the growth of the financial system while protecting its integrity and the interest of citizens. In today’s world, supervision cannot be static. It must evolve, adapt and anticipate threats – whether they arise from technological disruptions, cybercrime or misconduct.”

The JFSA is published by the MFSA’s Financial Supervisors Academy and is available in open-access format. View the digital copy here: https://www.mfsa.mt/fsa/jfsa/.