Growth, stability and the questions that follow
While Malta’s public finances remain in relatively good health, they highlight the need for careful stewardship to ensure that growth in spending is matched by resilient sources of revenue
Malta’s economy continues to demonstrate resilience. The latest figures published by the National Statistics Office show growth regaining momentum, unemployment staying low, and government finances broadly stable. These are positive signals, particularly when set against a European backdrop where many economies are still struggling to regain pre-pandemic dynamism. Yet the numbers also invite reflection on how Malta can sustain this performance in the years ahead.
In the second quarter of 2025, Malta’s GDP rose to €6.1 billion, recovering from the slowdown earlier this year. This growth is supported by a combination of consumption and services. But as is often the case in small, open economies, questions of sustainability matter as much as the headline numbers. Growth built on expanding inputs is different from growth driven by efficiency gains, and the long-term trajectory will depend on strengthening productivity alongside scale.
The fiscal data for the first seven months of the year reflects this balance of strength and challenge. Recurrent revenue is higher than last year, but growth has been modest. At the same time, expenditure commitments remain significant, reflecting the rising demands of a growing population and the government’s investment priorities. While Malta’s public finances remain in relatively good health, they highlight the need for careful stewardship to ensure that growth in spending is matched by resilient sources of revenue.
Unemployment data provides another important angle. In March 2025, the total seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.65%, one of the lowest in Europe. Youth unemployment has also fallen sharply, dropping from above 9% last summer to below 7% today. These are encouraging trends that underline the strength of Malta’s labour market. At the same time, a deeper reading of the numbers suggests that job creation continues to rely heavily on population growth and foreign labour, which brings benefits but also creates pressures on housing, infrastructure, and services. The real test for the labour market will be to sustain low unemployment while also improving productivity and job quality.
Taken together, the GDP, fiscal, and labour data point to an economy that is performing well but facing important choices. Growth is strong, employment is buoyant, and government finances are broadly stable. Yet the composition of growth, the balance between revenue and expenditure, and the drivers of employment all raise questions about the model that will carry Malta forward over the next decade.
The opportunity lies in building on today’s strengths to prepare for tomorrow’s challenges. Investing in skills, research, and technology can help Malta move further into higher-value sectors that offer more resilience and broader benefits. Developing strategies that balance population growth with productivity gains will ease fiscal pressures and strengthen household prosperity. Ensuring that fiscal and labour market policies support innovation and inclusion will make growth more sustainable.
The latest numbers tell a positive story, but they also encourage us to look beyond the present. Malta’s economic resilience is clear. The task ahead is to translate that resilience into long-term strength, ensuring that growth today becomes prosperity tomorrow.