Swimmers warned as sea near Qawra Hotel is contaminated

Swimmers were warned against swimming near the Qawra Palace Hotel after foul water contaminated the sea.

The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health did not explain what the source of the contamination was, simply stating that the source has been "identified and rectified."

Environmental Health Officers (EHOs) are continuing to monitor the situation, as "the duration of the contamination remains uncertain."

It is not clear whether the hotel near the contaminated site caused the contamination, or whether any disciplinary action was taken against polluters.

MaltaToday has reported that despite authorities knowing that some establishments contaminate bays all over the island, no fines are ever issued against polluters.