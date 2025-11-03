Spa worker denies sexual misconduct charges

A 43-year-old massage therapist appeared before the Magistrates’ Court in Malta on Monday, accused of committing multiple acts of a sexual nature without consent at a St Julian’s spa on September 8.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, heard how the accused stands charged with three counts relating to alleged sexual misconduct against a female client at a wellness facility within a prominent hotel in the locality.

Prosecutors allege that on the day in question, the man committed acts of a sexual nature without the complainant’s consent, subjected her to physical intimacy, and engaged in behaviour of a sexual connotation that could reasonably be deemed offensive, degrading, or intimidating.

The man has pleaded not guilty.

The court was informed that the accused has since been dismissed from his employment and remains without work. His residence permit is tied to his job in the local spa industry, and the loss of employment could result in the revocation of his right to reside in Malta.

During the sitting, the prosecution argued against granting any form of release or interim measure, citing the nature of the accusations, the early stage of proceedings, and the fact that the alleged victim has yet to testify. The court upheld the prosecution’s arguments and denied bail.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Krista Spiteri Lucas, assisted by Inspector Dylan Pace. Lawyer Yanika Bugeja represented the accused, while lawyers Herman Mula and Silvan Pulis appeared parte civile.