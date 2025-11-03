Appreciation | Albert Ganado
Joseph Schirò's appreciation for the late Albert Ganado
The passing of Dr Albert Ganado, the founding President of the Malta Map Society, at the venerable age of 101 on Sunday 2 November 2025, was a profound loss to all who knew him.
I first came into close contact with Dr Ganado in 1980 through my work as a book and paper conservator. With his vast collection of maps and Melitensia, he frequently sought my services for the conservation of books and prints, and over the years this professional relationship developed into a lasting friendship.
That friendship was further strengthened in 1994 when, together with Dr Paul Xuereb and the late Sven Sørensen, we decided to dedicate a festschrift in his honour. It was the first of its kind in Malta, and I am pleased to note that this tradition of publishing festschrifts for distinguished scholars has since taken root locally.
Hans D. Cock, a former president of the International Map Collectors Society of London, once described him as the éminence grise of Maltese cartography. This description could easily be extended to his profound knowledge of Maltese history, art, legislation, politics, and philately.
Dr Ganado published more than 200 articles on these subjects in various journals and contributed numerous articles on the cartography of Malta and the Mediterranean in books and academic publications issued in London, Rome, Vienna, Leipzig, and Malta. He has also published 16 books, but his magnum opus is his study with Dr Agius Vadalà of the Great Siege of Malta maps of 1565 which is a milestone on the subject.
He was a founder member (and later President) of the Malta Historical Society (1950), a founder member of the Malta Philatelic Society (1966), and the founder and Honorary Life President of the Malta Map Society (2009). In 2008, Heritage Malta acquired his exceptional collection of 450 antique maps of Malta which, combined with their existing holdings, now form the largest such collection in the world.
I had the privilege of accompanying him to London in 2011 when he was awarded the prestigious Helen Wallis Award by the International Map Collectors Society, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the history of cartography. I will never forget the pride I felt witnessing the reverence and admiration shown to him by his peers as he entered the hall where the ceremony and dinner were held.
Perhaps the most remarkable thing about Dr Ganado was his encyclopaedic knowledge of every aspect of Malta. Even at an age when many struggle to recall
details or lose interest, he spoke with undiminished enthusiasm, effortlessly recalling names, dates, and events. Yet his greatest and most enduring merit was his generosity: he shared his knowledge and his remarkable collection of Melitensia freely with all who sought his guidance in their research.
Malta owes him a deep debt of gratitude for his extraordinary service to our country. He paved the way for the rest of us, and it is our duty to ensure that the strong foundations laid by our doyen do not fade into obscurity.
His gentlemanly conduct, dedication to Malta, and unwavering integrity will be remembered forever and will remain an inspiration to all.
Joseph Schirò's appreciation for the late Albert Ganado