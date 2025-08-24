CPD rescues two people stranded at Wied Babu
Those rescued seem to have wandered off the path that leads to the sea
Two people were rescued by the Civil Protection Department (CPD) after they were lost in Wied Babu.
The scenic valley in Żurrieq, which is popular among hikers, attracts many people, including rock climbers.
The two people who were rescued however, seem to have wandered off the path that leads to the sea.
CPD officials could be seen being lowered down to the valley from a popular viewpoint that overlooks the Blue Grotto.
The CPD used ropes to guide the lost hikers back to a safe area.