menu

National Library's Facebook profile hacked

The library's Facebook page last posted about its premises in October 2023

matthew_farrugia
24 August 2025, 5:51pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
On Sunday, the page posted a number of photos of women in loungewear, and others that feature a woman gardening
On Sunday, the page posted a number of photos of women in loungewear, and others that feature a woman gardening

The National Library's Facebook profile has been hacked. 

The National Library, which can be found in Valletta's Republic Square, is library with collections that hail from medieval times.

The library is a depository of collections such as books, journals, newspapers, manuscripts, maps, as well as audio and visual recordings by Maltese authors.

The library's Facebook page last posted about its premises in October 2023.

On 17 August, the page posted a live video of what appears to be a man working on a motorcycle.

On Sunday, the page posted a number of photos of women in loungewear, and others that feature a woman gardening.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.