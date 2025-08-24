National Library's Facebook profile hacked

The National Library's Facebook profile has been hacked.

The National Library, which can be found in Valletta's Republic Square, is library with collections that hail from medieval times.

The library is a depository of collections such as books, journals, newspapers, manuscripts, maps, as well as audio and visual recordings by Maltese authors.

The library's Facebook page last posted about its premises in October 2023.

On 17 August, the page posted a live video of what appears to be a man working on a motorcycle.

On Sunday, the page posted a number of photos of women in loungewear, and others that feature a woman gardening.