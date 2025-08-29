Malta may see rain and thunder on Friday night

Malta might be hit by rain and thunder on Friday night.

The Met Office said that thundery showers were observed to the West and Northwest of Malta. "While as time goes on, the possibility of thundery showers will become less likely, a small possibility of rain from Alto Cumulus clouds is still possible later in the day."

On Saturday, the weather is set to remain rather cloudy, but is expected to improve in the evening. Meanwhile, the Met Office predicts that Sunday and the days that follow will be sunny.

The Met Office said that it has recorded 10.3mm of rainfall in August.

"As expected at this time of the year, the air temperature is standing around 31°C with the mean for this month being 32°C due to persistent high pressure over the central Mediterranean."

In fact, the Met Office said that Saturday's air temperature will range between 31°C and 24°C, with the wind being moderate to rather strong from the Northwest, which will become light throughout the day.

