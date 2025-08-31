Sharon Ellul Bonici dies at 55

Sharon Ellul Bonici, the euroscpetic former Labour Party European election candidate, has died aged 55.

Ellul Bonici’s death was announced on Sunday by her brother, Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul.

“I will keep remembering you like this, full of life and happiness. You left us too soon. Fly high sis,” Ellul wrote in a Facebook post.

She had campaigned strongly against Malta’s membership of the EU and represented the eurosceptic wing of the Labour Party after Malta joined the bloc in 2004.

In subsequent years she helped found the European Alliance for Freedom, a pan-European eurosceptic party. The party was dissolved in 2016.

In the 2004 MEP election, the PL blocked her candidacy but in 2009 she was allowed to contest on the Labour ticket although she was not elected.

Ellul Bonici was married and had three children. One son died five years ago.

Prime Minister Robert Abela described Ellul Bonici as a “progressive voice who always fought the status quo”.

“She passed through the tragic loss of her son some years ago but she did everything to remain full of life and be happy,” Abela said on Facebook, offering her family condolences.

A former political nemesis of Ellul Bonici, PN MEP David Casa also saluted her memory.

“I am shocked with the news of Sharon Ellul Bonici’s passing. Although she was once a competitor, more than that I considered her a friend. Rest in peace, Sharon,” Casa wrote on Facebook.