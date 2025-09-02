Report flags unimplemented recommendations from Daphne Caruana Galizia Inquiry

A report by the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) found that comprehensive legislative reforms following the inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia are still not implemented.

The report also highlights that journalists in Malta are the subject of "disparaging rhetoric and smearing remarks” by politicians.

The ODIHR, which falls under the OSCE, summarised findings from a March 2023 visit to Malta, examining the situation of Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) against international human rights standards.

According to the report, the work of HRDs, including journalists, was often negatively portrayed or dismissed. The report noted instances where HRDs working on good governance and anti-corruption, with refugees and migrants, on the environment, and on sexual, health, and reproductive rights, as well as investigative journalists, were particularly targeted by such disparaging discourse.

HRDs working with and belonging to the LGBTI community, however, appeared to enjoy support from the authorities.

The ODIHR expressed concern that various HRDs reported being targets of verbal attacks, threats, and intimidation, with female HRDs reportedly particularly exposed to sexist hate speech and online harassment.

The report stated that some HRDs feared voicing their opinion in public or participating in public activities due to fear of retaliation.The report also noted that some HRDs felt online threats might not have been taken seriously enough by authorities.

The report indicated that spurious lawsuits, typically in the form of defamation and libel suits, reportedly continued against journalists, seemingly aimed at exhausting them financially and morally to silence or discourage their work.

Regarding access to information of public interest, the report notes dissatisfaction with the lack of proactive information provision by government authorities.

HRDs reported facing long and costly legal paths to obtain information denied to them. The whistleblower protection framework was also reported to remain largely underused, with fear of retaliation cited as a reason for people being unwilling to report corruption and seek protection.

The ODIHR noted that authorities had taken some steps towards accountability and improving the protection of HRDs, including journalists.

These included investigations and prosecutions of individual cases and the introduction of new police risk assessment protocols. However, the report expressed concern about a lack of consultation with HRDs in developing new protection structures.