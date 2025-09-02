Esplora launches new luzzu service linking Sliema, Valletta and Bighi

The Esplora Interactive Science Centre has announced the launch of its new 'Sail to Science' service, a direct connection by traditional Maltese luzzu from Sliema to Valletta to Bighi.

“This direct ferry route not only improves access to Esplora but also promotes sustainable transport options that align with our country’s ecological goals,” Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Research and Innovation Keith Azzopardi Tanti said on Tuesday.

He highlighted their commitment to continue supporting initiatives that encourage young people and visitors to engage with science and innovation in meaningful ways.

According to Tanti, the service will operate with two trips per day during the week and four trips per day at weekends, with the service allowing families, school groups and visitors to enjoy a direct crossing of the Grand Harbour on a traditional luzzu.

“This service transforms the journey into part of the Esplora experience, as it builds on our mission to make science more accessible, more engaging and more memorable, from the very first step of the visit,” Esplora Director, Mary Ann Cauchi, said during the launch.

Science Malta Chief Executive, Silvio Scerri, added that the organisation is always working to find innovative ways to put science at the heart of everyday educational and cultural experiences.

He said that Sail to Science is a clear example of how Maltese cultural heritage can be used to spark a scientific experience.

The launch took place at the Esplora waterfront in Bighi, where thirty students from Skolasajf joined guests on the first trip from Valletta to Esplora.

The public is now invited to use the new service, which offers a journey that begins at sea and ends in a world of scientific discovery. Further information on schedules, tickets and updates is available at esplora.org.mt