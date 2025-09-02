1,200 people use services of BCA's free lawyers and architects

The public has used the services of free lawyers and architects offered by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) 1,200 times.

In a statement, the BCA said that from the 1,200 people who used the service, 81% have had their cases concluded. The remaining 19% of the cases are still ongoing, as the authority said that their outcomes should be finalised in the coming weeks.

"A process may take weeks, as the Architect or Lawyer is continuously liaising with the relevant persons to build his case," the BCA added.

The service is intended for people living next to construction sites that are permitted by the BCA, as there are currently 10 lawyers and 10 architects who are assisting such individuals.

"Among the conditions for using this service, the construction site must be in the vicinity of the property and thus the works may affect the same property. One can also apply for this service after the clearance of the BCA has been issued on the site in question."

Construction Minister Jonathan Attard said that the service strengthened the rights of third parties, as did other services such as the 138 helpline. "We are aware that much remains to be done, but we are equally determined to continue strengthening and launching new services and initiatives in the near future," Attard added.

BCA CEO Roderick Bonnici stated that the types cases seen by the professionals were varied, adding that the service struck " a balance between the importance of the sector and its impact on the public."

The service is available through the 138 helpline.