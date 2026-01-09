Man receives suspended sentence for threats and harassment

Pio Galea, a 65-year-old resident of Mġarr, has been handed a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, following a guilty plea to multiple charges of threats, harassment, and insults.

The court also issued a three-year restraining order to safeguard the victim, Paul Falzon.

The incidents took place on January 6 and January 8, 2026, in the Mġarr and Rabat areas. Galea allegedly threatened Falzon, using offensive language and causing distress. Video evidence submitted to police reportedly captured Galea using a phrase that could be interpreted as a threat, though Galea denied ever explicitly threatening to shoot the victim.

Inspector Italo Mizzi, who investigated the case, stated that Galea cooperated fully with the authorities, returning firearms registered in his name and admitting to nearly all the charges. Galea’s lawyer explained that a dispute over a barrier on January 6 escalated due to miscommunication, and emphasized that the video did not prove any threat to shoot.

After hearing all sides, the court found Galea guilty of all charges. The sentence highlights the judiciary’s focus on protecting victims from harassment and threats, while also allowing for rehabilitation through suspended sentences in cases involving first-time offenders.

The accused was being represented by lawyer Jason Grima.