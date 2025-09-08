PHOTOS | Malta celebrates Victory Day

Malta today celebrates Victory Day, a national holiday that commemorates three triumphs that shaped the island’s history.

Observed each year on 8 September, the holiday recalls the end of the Great Siege of 1565, when the Knights of St John repelled the Ottoman Empire, the surrender of French forces in 1800, and the end of Axis bombing in 1943 during World War II.

Festivities include religious ceremonies, cultural events and the traditional regatta in the Grand Harbour, bringing together communities across the country in celebration of resilience and unity.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono on Monday placed wreaths at the foot of the Great Siege Monument.