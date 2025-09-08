menu

PHOTOS | Malta celebrates Victory Day

Malta celebrates Victory Day, a national holiday that commemorates three triumphs that shaped the island’s history

karl_azzopardi
8 September 2025, 2:29pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Great Siege Monument
Great Siege Monument

Malta today celebrates Victory Day, a national holiday that commemorates three triumphs that shaped the island’s history.

Observed each year on 8 September, the holiday recalls the end of the Great Siege of 1565, when the Knights of St John repelled the Ottoman Empire, the surrender of French forces in 1800, and the end of Axis bombing in 1943 during World War II.

Festivities include religious ceremonies, cultural events and the traditional regatta in the Grand Harbour, bringing together communities across the country in celebration of resilience and unity.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono on Monday placed wreaths at the foot of the Great Siege Monument.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.