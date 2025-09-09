UPE: Workers had it better under Muscat than Abela

The Union of Professional Educators (UPE) has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of repressing workers’ rights and claimed that under former premier Joseph Muscat, trade unions and educators enjoyed greater respect and cooperation.

In a statement, the union described claims that Abela’s government provides “peace of mind” to workers as “profoundly ironic”, arguing that since Abela became prime minister, educators have faced repressive measures reminiscent of decades past.

The UPE drew a direct comparison between Abela’s leadership and that of his predecessor, Joseph Muscat. While acknowledging both positive and negative aspects of Muscat’s premiership, the union said he had at least shown an ability to understand trade unions and to engage constructively with workers.

According to the UPE, the current prime minister appears “oblivious” to the daily challenges faced by educators and has sought to undermine unions that represent grassroots teachers.

The statement also accused both Abela and Education Minister Clifton Grima of trying to curtail educators’ fundamental rights to freedom of expression and association. It warned that the government’s stance has created a climate in which monopolistic industrial relations are being maintained within the education system, leaving workers without genuine representation.

The union further noted that several ombudsman rulings have condemned the government for inaction and for failing to safeguard workers’ basic rights. It claimed that anti-union actions have been imposed in schools, with educators being restrained from publicly voicing their concerns.

“Educators and workers’ rights are not safe under Robert Abela’s leadership,” the UPE said, adding that the government’s approach has fallen far short of what workers experienced during Muscat’s tenure.

Concluding its statement, the UPE urged the public and policymakers to “wake up and smell the coffee”, warning that the current administration is eroding trust in labour relations and undermining workers’ peace of mind.