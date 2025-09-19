Over 1,100 vehicles removed from the road in 2025

LESA removed 1,102 vehicles across various localities in Malta during the first eight months of 2025.

According to information tabled in parliament, LESA's activity showed an increase towards the middle of the year, with July being the busiest month, recording 207 vehicle removals.

June followed with 167 pickups, and May had 146.

Earlier in the year, January and February each saw 132 vehicles picked up. April recorded 127 pickups, March 116, and August concluded this eight-month period with 75 pickups.

Sliema saw the highest concentration of removals as 144 vehicles were taken away. St Paul’s Bay also had a significant number of vehicles picked up, totaling 106. Gżira recorded 99 pickups during this period.

The figures were made public amid a crackdown on irresponsible road behaviour.

On Tuesday, government began discussing proposed amendments to the Traffic Regulations Ordinance. Among the measures outlined were random roadside drug and alcohol tests that no longer require reasonable suspicion, tougher fines for driving under the influence, and powers for prosecutors to request licence suspensions while cases are ongoing.

According to the proposed law, suspended sentences will no longer be an option for drivers found guilty of causing a fatality while intoxicated.

Meanwhile, the opposition is calling for a wider crackdown on negligent drivers, not just those that are intoxicated while at the wheel.

The sentiment was echoed by the Insurance Association Malta, which called on government to go beyond drink-drug driving laws and clamp down on all forms of reckless driving.