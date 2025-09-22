Momentum wants Labour to disclose Zammit Tabona donations after Fortina revelations

Political party Momentum has called on the Labour Party to reveal whether it received donations from companies linked to the Zammit Tabona family, after a damning audit report about the Fortina land deal.

In a statement issued on Monday, Momentum Chairperson Arnold Cassola said the scandal over the transfer of prime public land to Fortina developers could not be pinned solely on Lands Authority officials.

“Chairmen do not act in a vacuum. It was the political masters who gave the green light and who must carry the responsibility,” Cassola said.

He added that Labour could not distance itself from former leader Joseph Muscat and ex-chief of staff Keith Schembri alone. “If Labour pocketed Zammit Tabona’s money while handing over prime public land for a fraction of its value, then the rot runs right through the party,” he argued, describing the affair as a symptom of entrenched “political clientelism, cronyism, and the culture of donations buying favours.”

Momentum Secretary General Mark Camilleri Gambin stressed the need for transparency and accountability in political financing.

“The people of Malta deserve better. We deserve a country where public land is safeguarded for the common good, political donations are fully transparent, and institutions act independently,” Camilleri Gambin said.

He added that Labour had a choice: either disclose the truth about its financial relationship with the Zammit Tabona companies, or confirm “it has no intention of breaking free from the corrupt cycle that has captured our country.”

Momentum said it would continue to highlight scandals involving public land and political financing, pledging to push for stronger institutions and cleaner governance.