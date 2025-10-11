34 nominations submitted for PN Executive Committee election

The Nationalist Party has received a total of 34 nominations submitted for the upcoming election of 18 representatives from the PN General Council to the Party’s Executive Committee.

“The election will take place on Friday, 17 October, during the opening session of the Administrative General Council of the PN, held under the theme ‘Dan hu l-Mument’,” said Mario Callus, Chairperson of the PN Electoral, Records and Data Commission.

The nomination process officially closed at 4pm yesterday.

The election will see 18 seats filled on the Executive Committee, with all PN Councillors, who are members of the General Council, eligible to vote.

Voting will take place at the PN Headquarters in Tal-Pietà between 12pm and 9pm, and at the PN Sub-Headquarters in Ta’ Sannat, Gozo, between 12pm and 7pm. Councillors may vote at either of the two polling stations without giving prior notice.

According to the Party’s Statute, the election is divided into four lists of candidates: six women, six men, four youths, and two Gozitan representatives are to be elected. Those obtaining the highest number of votes in each list will be elected.

The nominations received for each of the four lists are as follows:

List of Men

Total of 12 nominations, 6 to be elected:

David Bonello, David Borg, Ludwig Cauchi, Michael Fenech Adami, Joseph Grech, Mauro Miceli, Michael Piccinino, Andreas Juan Portelli, Mario Rosso, Simon Spiteri, William Vella, and Salvinu Vella.

List of Women

Total of 12 nominations, 6 to be elected:

Lara Marie Agius, May Bartolo, Mary Cachia, Natasha Camilleri, Marthese Cassar, Michela Dalli, Cynthia Galea, Veronica Perici Calascione, Lisa Spiteri, Angele Stafrace, Maria Victoria Theuma, and Marisa Vella Fonde.

List of Youths

Total of 6 nominations, 4 to be elected:

Michela Caruana, Krista Caruana Garcia, Freddie Gerada, Karen Scerri, Nikolai Vella, and Nicole Zammit.

List of Gozo

Total of 4 nominations, 2 to be elected:

Beppe Galea, Hayden Teuma, Maria Victoria Theuma, and William Vella.

The PN Electoral Commission reminded all Councillors that they must present their Identity Card when voting to receive their ballot sheet, whilst each Councillor is entitled to one vote per list