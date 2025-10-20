Seven days bereavement leave for parents who lose a child

Parents grieving the loss of their minor child will be granted seven days of leave paid at their full wage starting from 1 January 2026.

This leave will be available to all workers regardless of employment status. Full-time employees will be paid in full, while part-timers will be paid pro-rata and self-employed will be paid according to the media wage.

It will also be granted to all couples, including same-sex relationships.

Social Dialogue Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul announced the measure during a press conference on Monday. He said the idea for this new leave came about during a public consultation on miscarriage leave, when some pointed out that a couple who miscarries will be granted a full week of additional leave but a parent who loses their born child would only be limited to one or two days of bereavement leave.

Where this is the case, the government will cover the remaining days of leave not already provided by the company.

“This is a small legal amendment but a strong one that sends a message: even in your darkest moments, people are there for you and you are not alone,” Ellul said.

This measure comes a few weeks after the death of a one-year-old baby in a hospital car park, the result of forgotten baby syndrome. The case shocked the public but also resulted in an outpour of support for the parents.

Last August, the government also announced seven days of paid leave for couples who experience a miscarriage.