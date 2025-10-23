menu

Opposition wants Health Committee to discuss government’s medicine formulary

Health shadow minister Stephen Spiteri tells MaltaToday while there is nothing wrong with government purchasing generic medicines, the Opposition will be pushing for more consistency in packaging and price

karl_azzopardi
23 October 2025, 8:46am
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Nationalist health spokesperson Stephen Spiteri
Opposition health spokesperson Stephen Spiteri told parliament on Wednesday he will be request the Health Committee discuss the government’s medicine formulary.

Addressing parliament during an adjournment speech, he said the Opposition has always been consistent on generic medicines, and will continue to be.

Spiteri announced a request will be made to Health Committee chair Romilda Zarb to discuss the issue.

Speaking to MaltaToday after his speech, he said that while there is nothing wrong with government purchasing generic medicines, the Opposition will be pushing for more consistency in packaging and price.

“I have patients who are confused when they see a different coloured box, or end up taking the wrong dosage,” he said.

He also said that while he understands there is a standard tendering process for the purchasing of the medicine in question, he questioned whether going for the cheapest brands made sense.

The announcement follows remarks by Opposition Leader Alex Borg suggesting a future Nationalist government would ensure medicines are of “good quality, not generics”.

The statement drew the criticism of many including the government and the medicines authority who slammed the remarks, stating it could fuel uncertainty among patients.

