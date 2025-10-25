Climate Action Authority plants trees on anniversary since its inception

Several trees were planted in Wied Inċita to mark the first anniversary of the Climate Action Authority.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli met participants of the Authority’s awareness campaign, Il-Kontribut Tiegħi.

The campaign focuses on individuals who make environmentally conscious choices in their personal and professional lives.

Dalli praised the initiative, noting that climate action begins with individual responsibility and that every decision can have a meaningful impact. She described the authority’s first year as productive and forward-looking.

She also pointed out that the National Audit Office’s Climate Scanner report had independently recognised the CAA’s achievements.

CAA CEO Abigail Cutajar said that the campaign will continue to run, promoting personal responsibility in combating climate change.

To celebrate the authority’s first anniversary, its staff planted trees.

The event also recognised people whose everyday actions are helping to protect the environment.

Cutajar added that addressing climate change requires collaboration across society.