NGOs deny claims of deal with government on planning reform

Environmental groups behind the Gustizzja Għal Artna campaign have denied claims that they are close to reaching an agreement with the government on proposed planning reforms.

In a statement issued on Monday, the coalition pushed back against a report in the Times of Malta that suggested discussions between the two sides were edging towards consensus.

The campaign said it currently has “no visibility into the changes which the Government will make to the Planning Reform”, as no draft amendments have yet been shared with them.

“Talks have been held with the Government, but this does not mean that any agreement has been reached,” the organisations said, stressing they have not been shown any updated proposals and therefore could not commit to any revisions.

They reiterated their position that the controversial reforms should be entirely withdrawn.

Until more information becomes available, the coalition said its stance remains unchanged.

The statement was signed by representatives of nine major environmental and heritage NGOs: Ramblers’ Association of Malta, Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA), Friends of the Earth Malta, Moviment Graffitti, BirdLife Malta, Nature Trust Malta, Għawdix, Wirt Għawdex and Front Żgħażagħ Għall-Ambjent.