Maltese see Ukraine war and migration as EU’s top challenges

The war in Ukraine and illegal immigration are the top concerns for EU citizens, including the Maltese, according to a Eurobarometer survey.

Maltese respondents are also the most likely in the EU to view the Middle East (ME) conflict as a key challenge—while only 18% of Europeans overall see it as the EU’s main challenge, 31% of Maltese consider it a priority.

Across Europe, concern over the ME conflict ranges from 11% in Latvia to 31% in Malta.

Respondents could select up to three main challenges from a list of 11. In Malta, 48% cited the war in Ukraine and irregular migration as the top concerns, followed by inflation (35%), the Middle East conflict (31%), climate change (30%), and security and defence (29%).

Compared to the EU as a whole, the Maltese are more concerned about irregular migration (48% vs 38% across the EU). Concern over irregular migration ranges from 17% in Finland to 63% in Cyprus, while concern about the war in Ukraine ranges from 30% in Greece to 64% in Lithuania and 62% in Finland, both countries bordering Russia.

Across the EU, the highest concern over the cost of living is in Ireland (53%), while defence and security worries are greatest in Lithuania (51%) and Finland (46%).

The survey also indicates a decline in optimism about the EU’s future. The share of respondents feeling “very” or “rather optimistic” dropped six percentage points, from 58% in June–July 2024 to 52% in the latest survey. Malta experienced one of the largest declines, falling 16 points from 73% to 57%.

Despite this drop in optimism, the Maltese remain among the most likely to feel that their country benefits economically, socially, and culturally from EU membership. Satisfaction with EU membership benefits is highest in Malta (86%), Lithuania (86%), Portugal (82%), and Luxembourg (82%). When asked about the EU’s main strengths, 39% of Maltese cited its respect for democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, followed by economic strength (34%) and solidarity among member states (30%).

The survey shows that 50% of Maltese are satisfied with how democracy in the EU works, while 45% are satisfied with how democracy functions in their own country.

Maltese respondents are also the most likely in the EU to believe in the positive role of civil society in promoting and protecting democracy and common values, with 52% considering this very important.