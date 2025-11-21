Murder victim’s sister: ‘PM avoided my questions on justice delays’

The sister of murder victim Chantelle Chetcuti has accused the prime minister of sidestepping her questions on long court delays, saying his brief reply left her feeling ignored and abandoned by the system meant to deliver justice.

Chetcuti was killed in February 2020, allegedly by her ex-partner Justin Borg. Borg was accused of the murder in court, but released on bail months later. Five years later, the case is still to be decided on in court.

In an email to Prime Minister Robert Abela, Chetcuti’s sister Stacey Camilleri asked him whether he intends to introduce timelines for criminal cases and whether he has taken into consideration the plea made by the family of Bernice Cassar (Cilia) for changes to laws allowing reduced sentences for guilty pleas. Cassar’s killer was jailed 40 years after securing a plea deal with the prosecution.

The prime minister had responded that, while he doesn’t want to appear insensitive to their pain, it is the court that has the final say in these matters.

“His replies did not answer my questions at all,” Camilleri wrote to MaltaToday. “It feels as though our words are not truly being read or acknowledged.”

She said she was especially hurt by the contrast between the prime minister’s actions in public and private. “Publicly, the prime minister shows empathy, offering comfort and appearing compassionate. But behind closed doors, when families like mine ask for real justice reform, for timelines, and for answers that could protect future victims, we are met with silence or replies that avoid the real questions.”

Camilleri also warned that the court delays raise human rights concerns, particularly the right to life, to dignity and to a fair process within a reasonable time. “My family has been left to live in fear, uncertainty, and exhaustion for almost 6 years while continuing to be tormented by the one who destroyed our lives. Without saying a single word, he continues to harm us simply through his regular appearances, almost daily.”

“All I am asking is for a justice system that protects families instead of traumatising them further. My sister’s children have lived for years with the fear of encountering the man who confessed to killing their mother. No child should grow up like this. This is not justice.”