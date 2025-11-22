'Stop trapping' says Birdlife after fresh EU infringement action

Birdlife Malta has welcomed the European Commission’s decision to open a new infringement procedure against Malta after a breach of the EU Birds Directive.

“The commission has made it clear that the derogation fails on several fundamental points. It does not serve a genuine scientific purpose. The derogation reintroduces recreational trapping in disguise. It does not prove that no alternative solutions exist. It also lacks adequate enforcement measures,” they said on Saturday.

They pointed out that they have repeatedly raised these issues through field observations, evidence, and formal complaints.

According to the commission’s letter of formal notice (INFR(2025)2128), it was confirmed that Malta’s latest derogation, adopted on 17 October 2025, mirrors the system previously annulled by the Court of Justice of the European Union.

The letter pointed out that the court has already ruled twice: in 2018 (C-557/15) and in 2024 (C-23/23); that Malta’s yearly finch-trapping derogations breach EU law. “Despite these clear rulings, the Government has again authorised trapping for seven species of protected finches and presented it as a research exercise,” the letter stated.

This year, 2,932 finch trapping sites and 1,641 sites for Golden Plovers and Song Thrushes have been authorised, an increase of 177 sites compared to last year. The government had claimed that finch trapping is permitted for scientific study last October, yet evidence from previous years shows that frankly, all trappers engage in this activity illegally, keeping the birds in cages instead of releasing them.

“Now more than ever, it is clear that finch trapping does not constitute credible research. The European Commission has not been misled by these pseudo-research manoeuvres,” Birdlife said, “This would show respect for Malta’s scientific community, which deserves a far better reputation, and prevent further damage to the country’s standing before the European Commission.”

The organisation has called on the government to immediately suspend the derogation and respect both the letter and the spirit of the Birds Directive, pointing out the two-month deadline the country was given to respond to the commission.

“Continuing to bypass EU law undermines bird conservation and exposes Malta to further legal consequences at the EU level. As the organisation working to safeguard the country’s wild birds and their habitats,” they said, affirming that they will continue to monitor the situation and provide evidence to the European Commission to ensure that protected species receive full legal protection.