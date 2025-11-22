AI tools should be accessible to everyone, Robert Abela says

Technological AI tools should be accessible to everyone, Prime Minister Robert Abela said during a visit to the Bajada Lyons Group.

“Whoever you are, and irrelevant of your income or age, you should benefit from technology such as AI, which is not only an important economic niche for our country but a powerful tool across different realms of life”, said Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The visit took place after the “AI for all” initiative that was announced in the Budget 2026, which will see the investment of €100 million. Last Thursday, a public consultation was launched on the updated national AI strategy during a cabinet meeting held at the Techxpo.

Abela met with workers of various companies within the Bajada Lyons Group, who showcased new technologies that are being developed, accompanied by Home Affairs, Security and Labour Minister Byron Camilleri and Government MP Cressida Galea.

Bajada Lyons Group operates from the Bulebel industrial estate with 35 years of experience in the field of photovoltaics and employs over 200 people. In recent years, operations have also expanded in the new energy services as well as the hospitality and elderly care sectors.

One of their initiatives is focusing on advancing digitalisation and investing in innovative start-ups, like the Kingswell Innovation, a start-up which is creating robotics that solve real-world problems and task-specific applications, including prosthetics.

The second start-up, Digital Brian, also showcased various AI-driven prototype applications, which will focus on patient monitoring and health and safety equipment verification.

Abela said that the practical use of new technology in everyday life should help the Maltese people not to fear this innovation, but rather to make it their own, pointing out that local enterprises and their innovations can play an important role in reaching this goal.

Bajada Lyons Group founder Mark Bajada explained how the group always managed to shift in the face of new challenges.

“We are fostering an ecosystem that combines traditional business operations with transformative technologies. We believe that Malta can be a major competitor for intelligent automation solutions and AI-driven enterprises," he said.