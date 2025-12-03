WATCH | Marsaskala residents demand answers on demolition of arches beneath promenade

The Marsaskala Residents’ Network has condemned ongoing demolition works beneath the Triq is-Salini promenade, saying the activity is being carried out without the necessary planning permission.

The group said the works appear linked to permit application for a proposed ferry landing in the bay, which is still under review.

It stressed the application does not authorise the destruction of the distinctive arches that characterise the area.

In a statement, the network described the demolition as a “blatant disregard for due process, the public interest and the character of our town.”

It said the section known locally as ‘Taħt l-Arkati’ is a defining feature of Marsaskala’s heritage and coastal identity, and that its destruction amounts to the erasure of part of the town’s memory and uniqueness.

The residents said that proceeding with works while the permit remains unresolved “constitutes a form of institutional bullying,” adding that political authority does not provide “carte blanche to bulldoze over residents’ rights, our history and our seaside.”

The group called for an immediate halt to all demolition beneath the promenade until the planning process is completed transparently and subjected to public scrutiny.

It also urged the authorities to publish all relevant documentation, including environmental impact assessments, heritage or archaeological studies, structural reports and full project plans, arguing that residents must be able to review and comment meaningfully.

The network insisted proper public consultation is essential and criticised what it described as cosmetic information sessions that fail to address residents’ concerns.

It argued Marsaskala’s identity, heritage and environment must be safeguarded, warning that once such features are lost, they cannot be restored.

The organisation said authorities must stop treating Marsaskala “as a blank slate for development at any cost,” adding that holding office does not give decision-makers the right to override local communities.

“We will not stand idle while our heritage and living environment are destroyed,” it said.

Questions have been sent to Infrastructure Malta.