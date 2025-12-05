menu

WasteServ's waste-to-energy facility tender process yields no winners

WasteServ said that the facility will play a key role in Malta’s long-term waste management strategy by treating some 192,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste yearly

matthew_farrugia
5 December 2025, 12:33pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
WasteServ’s waste-to-energy facility will be delayed after none of its tender bids met the requirements.

In a statement on Friday, WasteServ said that it remains committed to delivering the facility, describing the facility as an “important national project.”

“The proposed waste-to-energy plant remains a cornerstone of the €500 million ECOHIVE investment programme and will allow Malta to move away from its historical reliance on landfilling and move further towards a circular economy.”

WasteServ said that the facility will play a key role in Malta’s long-term waste management strategy by treating some 192,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste yearly.

Through this project, WasteServ seeks to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills, where instead, it can be transformed into clean energy.

