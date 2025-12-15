Robert Abela meets with Pope Leo XIV

Prime Minister Robert Abela met with Pope Leo XIV on Monday to celebrate the 60-year anniversary of Malta-Holy See relations.

The two met at the library of the Papal Palace in the Vatican City.

During the meeting, the pope and Prime Minister Robert Abela recognised the strong diplomatic relations between Malta and the Holy See, which started on 15 December 1965.

“Malta remains committed to strengthening its relations with the Holy See, on the basis of reciprocal respect, shared values and a common vision of human dignity,” Abela said.

The two discussed peace efforts at a time of geopolitical conflict, civil rights, climate change, and global solutions to immigration.

Abela said the humanitarian situation in Gaza is critical. “Malta supports all efforts to provide unobstructed access to humanitarian aid, as well as human protection, in conformity with international law,” he said.

“With Malta recognising the State of Palestine, we now look forward to the implementation of a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living alongside each other in peace.”

After the meeting, Abela presented the pope with a painting of St Augustine by artist John Martin Borg. The Augustinian Church of St Mark and the convent of Augustinian friars in Rabat can be seen in the background of the painting.

Abela also presented Pope Leo with gifts made by Gozitan artisans.

During the visit, the Prime Minister also met with the Vatican’s Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, accompanied by the Maltese Ambassador to the Holy See Frank Zammit.