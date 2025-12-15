Do not eat these eggs after 17 December

A batch of eggs imported from Ukraine has been placed on the market with the wrong use-by date, according to a warning from the Food Safety and Security Authority.

The authority said it launched an investigation about Ukrainian eggs on sale and found that eggs marked with the producer code 3-UA-101990 and puchased up until Monday (today) were incorrectly stamped with a maximum durability date that does not reflect their actual use-by date.

The correct use-by date for eggs with this code is 17 December 2025. Any other date printed on the eggs, or their packaging is incorrect.

Consumers are advised not to consume eggs bearing this code (3-UA-101990) after 17 December 2025 and should either safely dispose of them after this date or return them to the retailer.