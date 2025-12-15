Alex Borg at 100 days rally: ‘Change has started’

The change has started, Alex Borg told Nationalist Party supporters at a mass rally in Pietà, adding that people were “listening” to the party’s message.

He said a future PN government will build on the good that exists but will take the next step to turn the country into “a diamond in the Mediterranean”.

The phrase is true to Borg’s Gozitan roots and borrows from a folk song by The Tramps that describes Gozo as “a diamond in the middle of the Mediterranean”.

Borg told supporters that a PN filled with energy “can create change”, noting that since becoming leader, 3,000 new members had joined the party.

“The change has started and we have a people out there who are hearing us, listening to us and it is our duty to give them a winning party; a party for all Maltese and Gozitans,” Borg said.

The rally outside the PN headquarters was held to mark Borg’s first 100 days in office.

“I want a party that gifts a better future to our generations; I want a party that unites the nation, a party for all Maltese and Gozitans. I am with you 100 per cent,” the PN leader said.

He listed the achievements obtained in the first 100 days, including the publication of the party’s accounts, the crowd funding campaign for a podcast, and the appointment of a leadership team.

Borg said the party collected more than €1 million in these 100 days. “Apart from the financial aspect, for me, this is a certificate that people are believing in the PN and investing in it,” he said.

On the podcast, Borg said the Labour Party was now copying the idea. “Don’t worry; we lead they follow,” he said, tongue in cheek.

He reserved a special thank you for Deputy Leader Alex Perici Calascione and Secretary General Charles Bonello. “They are using their experience to guide me,” Borg said. Before taking to the stage, Borg was given a warm embrace by his predecessor Bernard Grech.

Borg added that in February 2026, the party will organise a national convention where all people will be invited to help build the vision of a Nationalist government.

“We want to ensure that we are there to accompany you at every stage of your life and nobody is left behind,” he said.

Borg was accompanied on stage by his partner Sarah Bajada.

The event closed with the national anthem, followed by the PN’s anthem.

READ ALSO | The next 365 days: Alex Borg’s letter to Santa