New solar farm project installed at Mellieħa Holiday Centre

The Mellieħa Holiday Centre, also known as The Danish Village, inaugurated a new solar farm project, expected to produce around 40% of the establishment’s annual electricity consumption.

The project, carried out against a private investment of €1million, is situated on-site and spans a total of 10,000sq.m.

Conducting the inauguration on Tuesday was Minister Miriam Dalli, as she praised the initiative, stating, “projects like this demonstrate that the transition to clean energy is achievable, scalable, and beneficial both environmentally and economically.”

The new solar farms were designed to prioritse minimal land intervention and to also avoid land disturbance, ensuring the site can be fully restored in the future.

With a total capacity of 830 kWp, the project is estimated to produce approximately 1,286,500 kWh of clean energy per year, whilst also reducing around 588 tons of CO₂ emissions annually.

“The Solar Farm Project is the first step among other steps we intend to take in the future, to become more sustainable and eventually achieve a target of being a carbon-neutral property,” Dalli said.

Hamdi AbuRub, Chief Executive Officer of The Danish Village, expressed, “The completion of this project marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to sustainability and renewable energy, not only for our Centre but for the wider community.”

The approach taken avoided excavation and concrete foundations and instead used recycled aluminium structures, secured with Maltese limestone counterweights on the ground, enabling the and to be restored to its original state at the end of the installation’s lifecycle.