Prime Minister hails EU efforts to combat cyber, hybrid threats

Prime Minister Robert Abela spoke of the ongoing collaboration among EU member states in bracing against cyber and hybrid threats.

Speaking at a summit in Brussels, Abela stressed that such challenges require a unified response as they extend beyond borders.

Abela noted the progress and efforts that are bringing the Balkans closer to the EU.

The Prime Minister called for unity across the continent, especially during challenging times. Abela repeated Malta’s commitment to encouraging partnership and collaboration with the countries of the Western Balkans.

Abela also spoke on the need to resolve bilateral disputes.

Abela repeated Malta’s full support for the EU enlargement process, describing it as a geopolitical imperative essential for the security and prosperity of Europe. He specified that this expansion must remain centred on core European values, including democracy, the protection of fundamental human rights, and the rule of law.