Government denies negligence over Birgu house collapse

The Ministry for Social and Affordable Housing has categorically denied Opposition allegations of negligence following the collapse of a dilapidated house in Birgu at the end of 2025.

“Preventive technical measures were taken to avoid further deterioration and any risk to public safety until this building could be renovated,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The building collapsed a few days ago, though no injuries were reported. The Nationalist Party has criticised the government for failing to act on repeated warnings about the structure’s dangerous condition.

According to a report by NET News, Housing Minister Roderick Galdes had been alerted to the building’s poor state as far back as July 2023 through emails and photographs sent by the Birgu mayor. The report revealed that Galdes had visited the site some four years ago, promising the building would be restored for social housing, but no restoration work was ever carried out.

The PN claimed that despite warnings, the building was condemned and at risk of collapse, and the only action taken was the installation of scaffolding to protect passers-by from falling debris. The party also criticised Prime Minister Robert Abela for failing to intervene despite repeated calls from the Birgu mayor and local council.

However, the ministry has insisted that proper safety measures were implemented. These included scaffolding along the building’s facade and the installation of structural support props, which officials described as crucial in preventing greater damage, particularly following severe storms that hit Malta in recent days.

The ministry has launched an internal investigation to establish what caused the parapet to give way despite the safety works that had been carried out. Immediate action has been taken on site to remove hazardous materials, whilst further cleaning and safety measures for surrounding residents are being put in place.

Officials stressed that the building had been uninhabitable and deteriorating for many years, and is now being addressed in a concrete, serious and responsible manner.

The ministry said its priority remains the safety of residents and the public, as well as the necessary intervention to permanently stabilise the building according to the applicable legal framework.