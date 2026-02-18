Birżebbuġa water supply to be interrupted on Monday

The Water Services Corporation has notified the public of interrupted water supply in various areas in Birżebbuġa, between 8am and 8pm on Monday 23 February.

Issues with the area’s water supply are due to infrastructural works related to the Ħal Far race track.

Stone Area, Ta' Bengħajsa, and the Tal-Papa area will be the affected.

Further updates will be communicated on the WSC Facebook page.