Birżebbuġa water supply to be interrupted on Monday

Infratructural works related to the Ħal Far race track will create water supply issues in Birżebbuġa.

jade_bezzina
18 February 2026, 11:27am
by Jade Bezzina
File Photo
The Water Services Corporation has notified the public of interrupted water supply in various areas in Birżebbuġa, between 8am and 8pm on Monday 23 February. 

Issues with the area’s water supply are due to infrastructural works related to the Ħal Far race track.

Stone Area, Ta' Bengħajsa, and the Tal-Papa area will be the affected. 

Further updates will be communicated on the WSC Facebook page. 

