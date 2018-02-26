[WATCH] Ever wondered how honey is made?

MaltaToday met with beekeeper Andre Seychell, who explained the process and methods used for collecting honey from his bee hives in the Taz-Zring area of Zejtun. The end product of his (and the bees’) work is the sweet substance many people love.

Seychell had described to us the danger his honey production is facing from the proposed extension of the Bulebel Industrial Estate. While his farm does not lie directly within the area which the factories development will take place, the extension would eradicate several carob trees which are very important for bees to make honey.

