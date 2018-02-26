[WATCH] Ever wondered how honey is made?

Beekeeper Andre Seychell shows us the honey making process on his farm, which is being threatened by a proposed extension of the Bulebel Industrial Estate

massimo_costa
26 February 2018, 12:00pm
by Massimo Costa

MaltaToday met with beekeeper Andre Seychell, who explained the process and methods used for collecting honey from his bee hives in the Taz-Zring area of Zejtun. The end product of his (and the bees’) work is the sweet substance many people love.

Seychell had described to us the danger his honey production is facing from the proposed extension of the Bulebel Industrial Estate. While his farm does not lie directly within the area which the factories development will take place, the extension would eradicate several carob trees which are very important for bees to make honey.

Read more:

Bulebel Industrial Estate expansion threatens honey production

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in National
2,245 prosecuted for smoking in prohibited public spaces in 2017
National

2,245 prosecuted for smoking in prohibited public spaces in 2017
Yannick Pace
Prime Minister invites Opposition to nominate member to Brexit taskforce
National

Prime Minister invites Opposition to nominate member to Brexit taskforce
Yannick Pace
President denies sending out ‘diplomatic signals’ to serve a second term
National

President denies sending out ‘diplomatic signals’ to serve a second term
Staff Reporter
Maltese restaurant Scoglitti among list of companies hit by US fuel smuggling sanctions
National

Maltese restaurant Scoglitti among list of companies hit by US fuel smuggling sanctions
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe