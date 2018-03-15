Etoile, Soleil and Princess Charlotte … and their common love for dance

As Brexit edges closer and countries scramble to conclude favourable deals with the UK, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s two young daughters could end up being Malta’s aces in the hole because of what they have in common with one particular member of Britain’s royal family.

Muscat, his wife Michelle and their two 10-year-old daughters Etoile and Soleil on Monday were guests at Marlborough House in London for a Commonwealth Day reception.

While talking to the Muscat couple, Prince William reportedly joked about the UK being ‘a bit colder than Malta’. The royal also met the Muscats' twin daughters.

When Michelle Muscat revealed that the twins were attending a stage school, Prince William revealed that his two-year-old Princess Charlotte, fourth in line to the throne, had developed a keen love for dance.

William attended the event in Marlborough House along with his father Prince Charles and wife Camilla.

Princess Charlotte, who will celebrate her third birthday in May, was recently enrolled in nursery near Kensington Palace.

“Charlotte loves dancing,” the Prince was reported by the British media to have said in reply.

Royal observers in the UK, as well as political analysts in Malta, will want to keep an eye on the female trio and if their shared love for dance will help secure Malta’s place in the minds and hearts of the UK’s future monarchs.