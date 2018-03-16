Anne Fenech appointed as St Paul's Bay mayor

St. Paul's Bay has finally appointed a new mayor and Deputy Mayor, after months of council deadlock.

Nationalist councillor Anne Fenech has been appointed as St Paul’s Bay mayor and Nationalist councillor Daniel Grima was appointed as deputy mayor during a council meeting last night.

Fenech will be taking over the vacant seat after former mayor, Graziella Galea resigned.

PN had recently gone to court to stop labour councillors from taking over the council after Galea resigned as mayor ahead of a planned no-confidence vote earlier this year. At the time, two other PN councillors also quit the party, but remained on the council as independents.

This led to months of deadlock in which the council could not operate.

In a statement announcing the appointments, the PN said that common sense had prevailed and that it was glad to see that democratic decision was made for the good of St Paul’s Bay residents.