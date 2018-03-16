Anne Fenech appointed as St Paul's Bay mayor

Nationalist councillor Anne Fenech has been appointed to take over the vacant seat after former mayor Graziella Galea resigned

maria_pace
16 March 2018, 8:40am
by Maria Pace

St. Paul's Bay has finally appointed a new mayor and Deputy Mayor, after months of council deadlock.

Nationalist councillor Anne Fenech has been appointed as St Paul’s Bay mayor and Nationalist councillor Daniel Grima was appointed as deputy mayor during a council meeting last night. 

Fenech will be taking over the vacant seat after former mayor, Graziella Galea resigned.

PN had recently gone to court to stop labour councillors from taking over the council after Galea resigned as mayor ahead of a planned no-confidence vote earlier this year. At the time, two other PN councillors also quit the party, but remained on the council as independents.

This led to months of deadlock in which the council could not operate.

In a statement announcing the appointments, the PN said that common sense had prevailed and that it was glad to see that democratic decision was made for the good of St Paul’s Bay residents.

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
More in National
Anne Fenech appointed as St Paul's Bay mayor
National

Anne Fenech appointed as St Paul's Bay mayor
Maria Pace
Brother of Nationalist MP Therese Comodini Cachia arrested in Birzebbuga raid
National

Brother of Nationalist MP Therese Comodini Cachia arrested in Birzebbuga raid
Kurt Sansone
[ANALYSIS] Five years of Labour: How Muscat changed Malta
National

[ANALYSIS] Five years of Labour: How Muscat changed Malta
James Debono
Etoile, Soleil and Princess Charlotte … and their common love for dance
National

Etoile, Soleil and Princess Charlotte … and their common love for dance
Paul Cocks
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe