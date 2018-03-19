Government categorically denies any contact with Cambridge Analytica

The government of Malta has never had any contact with Cambridge Analytica or any company offering similar data analytics services, according to Kurt Farrugia, the government’s head of communications.

The data analytics firm has been placed at the middle of the political upheavals of 2016 including the rise to power of Donald Trump and the UK’s vote to leave the European Union, by harvesting millions of Facebook profiles.

“We have never met with any one of their representatives or with anyone claiming to be their representative,” said Farrugia, adding that the same applied for other similar companies. “We’ve never ever even made any contact.”

Farrugia said this was true of both the government and the Labour Party, both during the 2013 and 2017 elections. He also denied knowing that Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix was in Malta at the same time that the country was gearing up for the 2017 election.

Responding to allegations published on Manuel Delia’s blog, that the government had used a similar system of harvesting Facebook data through a mobile phone app launched in 2015, Farrugia dismissed the claims were “pure fiction”.

That social media and data analytics can be used by political parties to sway voters is not new, but the latest revelations about Cambridge Analytica appear to show the relative ease, and extent to which the democratic process can be influenced.

Documents leaked to the Observer by Christopher Wylie, a former employee and whistle-blower show how the company used personal information taken without authorisation in early 2014 to build a system that could profile individual US voters, in order to target them with personalised political advertisements.

“The company has created psychological profiles of 230 million Americans. And now they want to work with the Pentagon? It’s like Nixon on steroids,” Wylie told The Observer of the companies US operations.

Wylie was the one who came up with the idea that allowed Cambridge Analytica to turn Facebook likes into a political tool but was driven by guilt to come forward with information.

His former company is currently being investigated in both the US, as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Trump-Russia collusion, as well as the UK, over its role in the Brexit referendum.

The revelations prompted Facebook to suspend the company over improper use of the platform, an allegation the CA has denied. On Monday Facebook’s shares price by a whopping 6.8%, wiping $36.7 billion off the social media giant’s market value, and the largest drop in four years.

Cambridge Analytica has denied wrongdoing.

“​Cambridge Analytica fully complies with Facebook’s terms of service and ​is currently ​in touch with Facebook ​following its ​recent statement​ that it had suspended the company from its platform, in order to resolve this matter as quickly as possible​,” the company said in a statement, adding that also its information had been obtained legally and fairly.