[WATCH] Prime Minister inaugurates Malta’s ‘first global data centre’

A new international data facility that will be operating out of Marsa will offer Malta a new opportunity, while reaffirming the progress made in the past few years, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Thursday afternoon.

Muscat was speaking at the inauguration of the new facility at the Enemalta underground installations in Marsa.

The facility is the result of an agreement signed between Enemalta and Streamcast Technologies last year, in which the two parties agreed to invest up to €75 million in the global data centre market, starting with the development of the Marsa facility.

Addressing those present, Muscat noted that just five years ago, Enemalta was considered a major risk and threat to the Maltese economy, but had been turned around through a sustained effort by the company’s employees.

Muscat emphasised the need for Malta to prepare the right infrastructure to become a hub for digital innovation, adding that such investments further enhanced Malta’s presence in the technology and innovation industries.

The Prime Minister said Streamcast would find the required talent to continue to grow its business ventures in Malta.

With an initial investment of €5 million in the facility, the project has the potential to become the second-largest investment in Enemalta’s past five years, Muscat added.