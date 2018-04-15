menu

The Daphne Project: International media houses to publish Caruana Galizia’s stories

A consortium of news organisations have come together to continue publishing Daphne Caruana Galizia’s work, will begin publishing on Tuesday

15 April 2018, 7:32pm

A consortium of 18 news organisations have collected over 750,000 files and official documents in order to complete and publish the stories of the slain journalist.

The news organisations include the Times of Malta, the New York Times, The Guardian, and Süddeutsche Zeitung.

The are a total of 45 journalists involved in the project, and the results of the project will reportedly start being published on Tuesday.

The project was organised by Forbidden Stories – an investigative non-profit organisation which works to complete the works of jailed and murdered journalists.

